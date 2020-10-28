expand
Ad Spot

October 28, 2020

Utilities work on Bridge Avenue between Marshall Street and the main entrance to the Freeborn County Fairgrounds is expected to be completed this week, and paving is expected to take place by Nov. 11. Photo courtesy SRF Consulting Inc.

Bridge Avenue construction winding down in next few weeks

By Sarah Stultz

Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Construction this year on Bridge Avenue is in the homestretch with less than a month to go until the road is expected to fully reopen to traffic.

Freeborn County Highway Engineer Phil Wacholz said he anticipated the road to open to all traffic the week of Thanksgiving. It has been closed since mid-June.

The intersection at Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street recently reopened to traffic with stop sign controls, though the intersection has not been striped, Wacholz said. 

The reconstruction of all underground utilities between Marshall Street and the main entrance to the Freeborn County Fairgrounds is expected to be completed at the end of this week. All of the water and sewer lines have been replaced, as well as the storm sewer. 

After that is complete, crews will then begin work on building the road and finishing curb and gutter by Wednesday of next week. 

Paving is expected to be completed by Nov. 11. He anticipated the road to remain closed to through traffic after that until Thanksgiving week as crews continue with work on the boulevards and sidewalks. 

“The project team has been doing their best to keep things moving as well as possible,” he said. He noted residents overall have been accommodating and understanding of the construction process, and he is excited the project is nearing completion for the year. 

Wacholz said as of Wednesday morning the forecast looked favorable. 

“As with any construction, we need those warmer temperatures to stick around and the sunshine,” he said. 

Work is expected to begin again on the second half of the project — from the main fairgrounds entrance to Hammer Road — hopefully in May, Wacholz said. The goal is to keep the Richway Drive intersection with Bridge Avenue open as much as possible to allow east-west traffic to get through, and detours will again be in place. 

He anticipated to have an earlier completion date for the remaining portion next year. 

The entire project is about $12.2 million. 

More News

Vikings not declaring rebuild; DE Hunter has neck surgery

Mayo Clinic Health System to recognize World Stroke Day  

Bridge Avenue construction winding down in next few weeks

Walz: State plans to launch COVID-19 testing effort among young adults

News

Vikings not declaring rebuild; DE Hunter has neck surgery

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to recognize World Stroke Day  

News

Bridge Avenue construction winding down in next few weeks

Health Updates

Walz: State plans to launch COVID-19 testing effort among young adults

Elections & Campaigns

Trump to campaign in Rochester Friday

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reaches 700 cases; another death reported in Mower County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle damaged and other reports

News

Five tips — and a bunch of ideas — to help you celebrate Halloween safely this year

News

Money pours into Minnesota legislative races

Business

‘It doesn’t feel like work when you’re having fun’

Business

Albert Lea woman’s business brings ideas to life

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: United States Senate

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: District 1 U.S. House of Representatives

News

This Week in History: Albert Lea football team named Big Nine Conference champions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 23-26, 2020

Gallery

Rock Your Socks Walk/Run takes place in Albert Lea

Business

Lou-Rich names new general manager

News

Emerging Farmers Working Group members announced

Health Updates

Minnesotans can enroll in health insurance through MNsure.org

News

Ruby’s Pantry scheduled

News

Past Kiwanis president thanked

Health Updates

Mayo Health System reinstates visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise in southeast Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Court to hear challenge to Minnesota mailed ballot extension