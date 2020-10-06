expand
October 5, 2020

Barbara “Barb” J. Andersen

By Submitted

Published 7:25 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

Barbara Jeanne Andersen (nee Canton), 89, passed peacefully on October 3, 2020, at the Thorne Crest Senior Living Community.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Barb was born on August 10, 1931, in Watson, Minnesota. She graduated from Montevideo High School and Macalester College and taught school in Portland, Oregon before moving back to Minnesota to teach in Bloomington. Barb met her husband, Herb, in high school and they united in marriage on August 28, 1955. They moved to Albert Lea in 1965 and were partners in life and in business.

A woman of faith, Barb was a long time member of First Lutheran Church and loved welcoming new members to the congregation. She volunteered her time and talents wherever needed and was a long standing member of BK PEO and Circle.

Barb made family holidays and gatherings special. At Christmas, she included Norwegian traditions of lefsa, krumkake, fattigmann, sandbakkels and rosettes (no lutefisk). Most of all, we’ll miss her in the role of Mom and Grammy.

Barb is survived by son Tom (Sherri), of Alexandria, VA; daughter Julie, of Minnetonka; and four loving grandkids: Alexa, of St Paul; Thomas, of Raleigh; Daniel, of Chicago; and Megan, of Minneapolis. She is preceded in death by husband Herb, and brother, Lyle Canton.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Bonnerup Funeral Service. Memorial services will take place at 11:00am on Monday, October 12, 2020 at First Lutheran Church with Pastor John Holt officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN.

The family would like to thank the staff at Thorne Crest, St Croix Hospice, and dear Gloria for their loving care.

Memorials may be directed to The Salvation Army or First Lutheran Church Music Ministry.

