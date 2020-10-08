expand
October 8, 2020

Authorities seeking information tied to vehicle fires

By Staff Reports

Published 5:59 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

The Albert Lea fire and police departments are looking for any information tied to four suspicious motor vehicle fires reported in the last month.

The fires were on Madison Avenue, North First Avenue, Stevens Street and Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release.

The fires are currently under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the fire department at 377-4341.

Authorities seeking information tied to vehicle fires

