October 30, 2020

Ask a Trooper: Tab stickers designed to be recognizable

By Submitted

Published 8:10 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

 

Question: I’m trying to figure out if 2019 license tab stickers were blue? I can’t find anyplace online that documents the sticker color by year. I know there is a rotation because 2020 is green and 2021 is red.

Troy Christianson

 

Answer: The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) use five colors for registration stickers: red, gold, blue, white and green. DVS chose those colors with the intention that they will be easily visible and recognizable for law enforcement. The license plate tab sticker color for 2019 was white. Future tab colors will be 2021-red, 2022-gold, 2023-blue, 2024-white and 2025-green. Under Minnesota law, license plates must display the expiration month in the lower left corner of each plate and the year of expiration in the lower right corner.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.

