Armeada “Jean” Boverhuis, age 79, passed away Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at Sacred Heart care facility. Jean was born in Austin, MN during the infamous Armistice day snow storm on November 11th, 1940 to Myron and Olga Yanzer. She attended Lansing Elementary School and graduated Austin High School in 1959, later receiving her LPN degree.

She met the love of her life, Harold Boverhuis, of Hollandale, MN, at Lansing Corners. They later married on March 13, 1964 in the little brick church in Lansing; it was a beginning of fifty-six loving years together. They were blessed with five children and lived happily all these years within their Lansing community. Jean’s greatest joy was raising her family.

Jean was very dedicated to the Lansing United Methodist Church. She enjoyed serving church suppers, teaching Sunday school, attending church meetings, but most of all spending time with her church family. She loved the annual “up-north vacations with the kids”. When she caught the biggest northern – her smile was as precious as when she would hit it big on the slot machines. Her luck was undeniable. Jean’s pride was hosting the holidays, she would beam when her family wrapped around the table enjoying her feast. She made sure to have the best Christmas’ “for the kids”, and couldn’t wait to see the magic she created in their eyes.

Jean worked at St. Olaf Hospital until starting her family. After raising her children, she worked many years at K-Mart and then Austin High School Cafeteria, making dear friends at both places. During her retirement she spent most of her days quilting and spending time with her 10 grandchildren, the highlights of her life.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Boverhuis of Lansing, MN; son-in-law, Kent Steiner of Brownsdale, MN; daughters: Dawn (Mark) Sutton of Mesa, AZ, Bridget (Brad) Sheely of Brownsdale, MN, Chanda (Jeff) Sayles of Austin, MN; son Bernie (Tammy) Boverhuis of Lansing, MN. Grandchildren: Matthew, Jordan & Jacob Steiner; Joseph & Benjamin Sheely; Faith & Andrew Sayles; Ava, Ezra & Dax Boverhuis. Sisters Donna Batton of Owatonna, MN, Darlene Yerhart of Austin, MN; brother Terry Yanzer of Austin, MN. Sister-in-laws Jennie (Paul) Eekhoff of Kanawha, IA, Grace (Dean) Bos of Hollandale, MN, Marlene Passow of Austin, MN, Terry Weeks of Hollandale, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by her daughter, Kristie Steiner; her parents, Myron and Olga Yanzer; father and mother-in-law, Reinder and Louise Boverhuis; sister, Peggy Ambercrombie; brother, Vern Yanzer. Along with many other relatives and friends.

An intimate family service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Austin, MN. Due to the circumstances, personal visits with Harold are welcome at his home. Condolences may be mailed to: PO Box 23, Lansing, MN 55950. A “Celebration of Life” gathering will be held in the future. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements.