Angela M. Ellis

Age 71 of Inver Grove Heights

Died October 5, 2020. Angela was born Sept. 2, 1949 in Austin, MN to Harold and Dorothy Wencl.

She married Gerald Ellis of Ellendale, MN on May 18, 1968.

Angela was a 20-year Air Force wife and mother of 4 children, Paul, Kerri Carroll, Tammi (Rob) Madden & Kathy; also survived by granddaughters, Sarah & Katie; mother, Dorothy Wencl; sisters, Rebecca Giesler, Laura Heskett, Julie Schewe and Barbara Stahl; brother, Michael Wencl; also many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Harold; daughter, Kathy; son-in-law, Michael Carroll. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Saturday, October 10th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 5-7 PM Friday, October 9th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., IGH. Interment St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial s preferred.

