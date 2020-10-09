expand
Ad Spot

October 9, 2020

Amy Crawford

By Submitted

Published 9:35 am Friday, October 9, 2020

Amy Lee Crawford passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was 49 years old.

Amy Crawford

Funeral services for Amy Crawford will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Bonnerup Funeral Service – Albert Lea. Pastor Dave Klawiter will officiate. Public visitation will take place two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield, Iowa. The service will also be livestreamed on the Bonnerup website. To view the livestream, go to www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com, go to her obituary page, and click the livestream link below the wording of the obituary.

Amy was born on October 12, 1970 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Roger and Cindy (Rohn) Crawford. She was baptized at Zion St. John Lutheran Church in Sheffield, IA and was later confirmed and remained a member at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. After graduating from Albert Lea High School in 1989, Amy went on to cosmetology school and then Riverland College in Austin.

Appearances meant a lot to Amy and she always strived to look her best and help others look theirs as well. On those days when her hair wouldn’t be quite right, Amy wore her favorite black ball cap. She was very talented and was able to train with Rocco Altobelli to be able to further her career as a hairstylist. She worked at multiple salons around the Albert Lea area and as a beauty specialist at the Kohl’s in Owatonna.

Family meant everything to Amy and she especially enjoyed being together around the holidays. To her nieces and nephews, Amy was their biggest cheerleader and friend. Amy loved to help as much as she could and enjoyed sharing her famous chocolate chip cookies. Her friends and family will remember her kind and generous nature and that she would give anything she had to someone in need. She was a Godmother to many lucky children whom she adored.

Crocheting was a favorite of Amy’s and she would always send her projects off as gifts to loved ones. She had a knack for baking and cooking and was always recreating dishes from favorite restaurants. Shoes were Amy’s passion and she collected many different pairs.

Amy will be forever missed.

Amy is survived by her mom, Cindy Crawford; sisters, Beth (Manuel) Gonyou and Molly (Loring) Neumann; nieces and nephews, JuliaAnne, Thomas and Garrett Nelson (special friend Alyssa Sorenson), Tanner, Payton and MaKenna Neumann; Manuel (Ashley) Gonyou and Ashley (Pompeo III) Capra; many great-nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, Ron (LaVonne) Rohn, Jay (Jane) Crawford and Marcia (Roger) Etnier; cousins Noelle Busch, Mandy (Mark) Jacoby, Joel (Megan) Etnier, Jill Kolars, Eric (Pauline) Barkema, Angie (Scott) Hickman and all of their families. She will be missed by many other loving family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her dad, Roger, the light of her life; brother, William Fredrick; grandparents, Fred (Betty) Rohn, Herb (Lezona) Jensen and Wilbert (Viota) Crawford and her Aunt Wilberta Crawford.

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 9 new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police looking for information tied to gunshots fired

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police receive theft reports and other calls

News

Race against the fall color clock: Over half of Minnesota already at or past peak

News

Minnesota officials allow larger dining groups in restaurants, as COVID cases continue to rise

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities seeking information tied to vehicle fires

News

County board approves appointment of auditor-treasurer

Cops, Courts & Fires

51 protesters arrested after officer in Floyd death released

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 7th death

News

MSHSL to allow spectators at indoor events

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign sign stolen and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Jason Lewis self-quarantines for 2nd time in week

Elections & Campaigns

2nd Trump-Biden debate to be virtual due to Trump’s COVID-19

Elections & Campaigns

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

News

Walz calls lawmakers back Monday for 5th special session

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death freed on $1 million bond

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wildfire risk increases across Minnesota

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea girls’ tennis season comes to an end

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 14 new deaths reported statewide

Health Updates

Hospitalization data change draws questions

News

Minneapolis mural dedicated to George Floyd defaced again

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out of vehicle and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Late goal downs Tigers, 1-0

Featured News

5 things to do this week