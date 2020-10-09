Amy Lee Crawford passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was 49 years old.

Funeral services for Amy Crawford will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Bonnerup Funeral Service – Albert Lea. Pastor Dave Klawiter will officiate. Public visitation will take place two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield, Iowa. The service will also be livestreamed on the Bonnerup website. To view the livestream, go to www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com, go to her obituary page, and click the livestream link below the wording of the obituary.

Amy was born on October 12, 1970 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Roger and Cindy (Rohn) Crawford. She was baptized at Zion St. John Lutheran Church in Sheffield, IA and was later confirmed and remained a member at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. After graduating from Albert Lea High School in 1989, Amy went on to cosmetology school and then Riverland College in Austin.

Appearances meant a lot to Amy and she always strived to look her best and help others look theirs as well. On those days when her hair wouldn’t be quite right, Amy wore her favorite black ball cap. She was very talented and was able to train with Rocco Altobelli to be able to further her career as a hairstylist. She worked at multiple salons around the Albert Lea area and as a beauty specialist at the Kohl’s in Owatonna.

Family meant everything to Amy and she especially enjoyed being together around the holidays. To her nieces and nephews, Amy was their biggest cheerleader and friend. Amy loved to help as much as she could and enjoyed sharing her famous chocolate chip cookies. Her friends and family will remember her kind and generous nature and that she would give anything she had to someone in need. She was a Godmother to many lucky children whom she adored.

Crocheting was a favorite of Amy’s and she would always send her projects off as gifts to loved ones. She had a knack for baking and cooking and was always recreating dishes from favorite restaurants. Shoes were Amy’s passion and she collected many different pairs.

Amy will be forever missed.

Amy is survived by her mom, Cindy Crawford; sisters, Beth (Manuel) Gonyou and Molly (Loring) Neumann; nieces and nephews, JuliaAnne, Thomas and Garrett Nelson (special friend Alyssa Sorenson), Tanner, Payton and MaKenna Neumann; Manuel (Ashley) Gonyou and Ashley (Pompeo III) Capra; many great-nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, Ron (LaVonne) Rohn, Jay (Jane) Crawford and Marcia (Roger) Etnier; cousins Noelle Busch, Mandy (Mark) Jacoby, Joel (Megan) Etnier, Jill Kolars, Eric (Pauline) Barkema, Angie (Scott) Hickman and all of their families. She will be missed by many other loving family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her dad, Roger, the light of her life; brother, William Fredrick; grandparents, Fred (Betty) Rohn, Herb (Lezona) Jensen and Wilbert (Viota) Crawford and her Aunt Wilberta Crawford.