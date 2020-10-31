expand
October 30, 2020

Albert Lea High School student Tasha Laue is this week’s standout student. - Provided

Albert Lea High School standout student

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

Tasha Laue

Age: 15

Parents: foster parents Scott Saltou and Roxanne Saltou

Where are you from?

Albert Lea.

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend?

Lakeview.

Favorite teacher of all time and why?

Mr. Tran, because he is awesome and chill and likes to pick on me in a good way.

Favorite book/author:

“Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:

Work at McDonald’s.

What do you want to do after high school?

To either be a sign language interpreter or a social worker.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? 

To be yourself, and don’t let others pick on you and stand up for yourself.

A haunted history

Take ballots to drop box or vote in-person

Woman introduced to hunting by her father bags caribou in Alaska

Court Dispositions: Oct. 27-29, 2020

