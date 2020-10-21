expand
October 20, 2020

Albert Lea graduate achieves life membership in MDRT

By Submitted

Published 7:59 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Bruce M. Lutz, LUTCF, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, achieved life membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table organization, a coveted career milestone that marks 10 continuous years in attaining MDRT membership, according to a press release. Membership in MDRT is a highly recognized mark of excellence and limited to only the most successful in the financial services profession with exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client services.

For Lutz to become a life MDRT member, this places him among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries. It also offers the opportunity to connect and share innovative ideas and best practices with other leading financial professional members, the release stated.

“Life MDRT members are the best and brightest professionals our industry has to offer. They all shared long-standing experiences in and unwavering tenacity to help their clients and provide excellent services,” said Ian Green, Dip PFS, MDRT president. “MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to continue to grow both personally and professionally.”

MDRT’s culture motivates the best in the business to share innovative ideas, concepts and techniques with each other. The exclusive tools and resources members obtain through membership help them to better guide their clients to beneficial solutions and provide their clients the greatest service.

