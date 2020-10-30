expand
October 30, 2020

Albert Lea football cancels third game this season

By Tyler Julson

Published 2:57 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

In a press release issued late Thursday, the Albert Lea activities office announced the cancellation of a third football game scheduled this fall.

Albert Lea’s game against Mankato East scheduled for Nov. 6 is the latest cancellation in the football program, nearly a week after it was announced the games against Winona on Oct. 23 and against Kasson-Mantorville on Oct. 30 were also canceled.

The cancellations come from guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health  regarding an isolated health concern  within the football program, according to the press release.

“Due to the realities of the current situation, and a more clear picture of the limitations this health concern has placed on our program, we will be canceling our game scheduled for Nov. 6th at Mankato East,” said Activities Director Paul Durbahn in a state ment.  “This decision does not come lightly and comes with the best interest of the safety and health of our players first.”

Due to calendar restrictions, all three games will not be able to be rescheduled. The next scheduled game for Albert Lea is slated for Nov. 11 against Faribault at home.

Junior Varisty and 9A games will still be played as they are available.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

