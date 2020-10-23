expand
October 23, 2020

Albert Lea cancels next two football games

By Tyler Julson

Published 5:14 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

The Albert Lea football program announced it will cancel its third and fourth games of the season Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet sent out late Friday afternoon, the cancellations came after a recommendation from the Minnesota Department of Health regarding and isolated health concern within the program.

The Tigers were supposed to travel to Winona Friday night before the cancellation. The recommendation also canceled the Tigers game next Friday, when they were scheduled to host the KoMets of Kasson-Mantorville.

There are no rescheduled dates as of press time.

