October 2, 2020

Albert Lea Area Learning Center student Alexa Sanchez is this week’s standout student. - Provided

Albert Lea Area Learning Center standout student

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020

Alexa Sanchez

Age:  17

Parents: Maria Baltazar and Gilberto Sanchez Jr.

Where are you from?

Albert Lea.

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? 

Lakeview.

Favorite book/author:

“Night Road” by Krisin Hannah.

Favorite teacher of all time and why?

I have two. Mrs. Olson because she is fun and is a great English teacher. Mr. Gustafson because he motivates me to do math and is a great math teacher.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: 

I work at Applebee’s and I am in MAAP STARS at school.

What do you want to do after high school?

I  want to be a pediatrician.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? 

Follow your dreams and just do it.

