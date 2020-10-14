A.L. tennis team ends season in section tourney

WINONA — The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team traveled to Winona Monday to compete in what would be their last meet of the season.

After losing to the Winhawks 6-1 earlier this season, the Tigers slightly improved their score, but still fell 5-2.

Senior Shelby Hanson was the lone Tiger to get a win in singles action. She won her match in the No. 2 spot in three sets, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 10-6.

Seniors Alli Dulitz and Dominca Eckstrom and freshman Rachel Doppelhammer lost their singles matches at No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Dulitz lost her match, 6-3, 6-3, Eckstrom lost 6-3, 6-2, and Doppelhammer lost 6-0, 6-2.

The sophomore team of Alyssa Jensen and Marissa Hanson won their doubles match at the No. 2 spot. They defeated their Winhawk opponents in three sets, 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.

In the No. 1 match, senior Hannah Conn and junior Steph Vogt lost 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Sophomore Hannah Willner and eighth grader Bree Weilage lost in the No. 3 doubles match 6-2, 7-5.

The Tigers end their season with a 1-11 record.