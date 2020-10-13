expand
October 13, 2020

A.L. boys’ soccer season ends with loss in section tourney

By Tyler Julson

Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020

ST. PETER — The Albert Lea boys’ soccer team traveled to St. Peter Monday night for its first-round matchup in the Section 2A postseason tournament.

The Tigers were outmatched by a tough Saints squad. Despite holding the Saints to one goal in each half, the Tigers ultimately fell to the Saints 2-0.

The Tigers were selected as the No. 13 seed going into the tournament, which drew a tough match up against the No. 4-seeded Saints.

The Saints started out their season on a hot streak, going 5-0-3 through their first eight games. However, a three-game skid left them vulnerable to a hungry Tigers team.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Saints were able to regain their composure for the game and ended the Tigers’ season.

The Saints were held to two goals, tied for the fewest goals given up by the Tigers in a game this season.

Albert Lea ends its season 0-10 with a first-round exit in the Section 2A tournament.

The Tigers graduate 11 seniors from this year’s team, including Kyaw Kmoe, Eh Htoo, Devon Lee, Austin DeBeau, Johnathon Artega, Dylan Carlson, Alex Bearman, Erick Cibert-Palomo, Christian Leal, Christian Gonzalez-Garcia and Caleb Hanson.

They will lean on the youth of their team next season with  players such as Joseph Yoon, Cadin Indrelie, Tim Chalmers and Jared Turrubiartes all playing a significant amount of varsity minutes this season.

