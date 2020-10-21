expand
October 21, 2020

Stuffed Chicken Parmesan. - Colleen Harrison/Albert Lea Tribune

A cheesy take on a classic

By Colleen Harrison

Published 11:01 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Stuffed Chicken Parmesan

 

Ingredients

3 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless

Salt, to taste

1 cup mozzarella cheese

2 cups flour

6 eggs, beaten

2 cups bread crumbs

1 cup oil

3 cups tomato sauce

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, grated

2 tablespoons basil

1 box spaghetti noodles, optional

 

Directions

Season chicken with salt.

Cut a pocket into each chicken breast, and stuff evenly with mozzarella cheese. Press the edges of the chicken together to seal the pocket.

Separate the flour, eggs and bread crumbs into 3 separate bowls.

Being careful to keep the chicken from opening, dip the stuffed chicken in the flour, shaking off the excess. Dip the floured chicken into the egg and then the bread crumbs, coating it evenly.

Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat, and preheat the oven to 350° F.

Fry the chicken until golden brown on both sides.

Place 2/3 of the tomato sauce evenly on the bottom of a baking dish. Place the chicken on top. Top with the rest of the tomato sauce, then sprinkle the basil and parmesan and mozzarella cheese on top.

Bake for 20 minutes, cooking the pasta in the meantime.

 

Colleen Harrison is the main photographer for Albert Lea Magazine. In her spare time she enjoys trying out different recipes at home in her kitchen — provided someone else does the dishes.

 

About Colleen Harrison

Colleen Harrison is the photo editor at the Albert Lea Tribune. She does photography and writes general-assignment stories.

email author More by Colleen

