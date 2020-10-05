5 things to do this week

1. Halloween Spooktacular

Downtown Albert Lea’s annual Halloween Spooktacular will be a drive-thru event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The North Broadway parking lot downtown will be open Thursday for people to drive through and pick up a goodie bag filled with treats from participating businesses.

Those attending are asked to stay inside their vehicle for the drive-thru event. The goodie bags will be handed out starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, and will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Families are invited to submit photos of their best costumes by Monday to holly@explorealbertlea.com for a virtual costume parade and contest.

2. Trunk-or-treat

Area churches are hosting trunk-or-treat events.

Salem Lutheran Church will have a drive-thru trunk or treat from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church, 115 N. Washington Ave. in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Vineyard Church and Our Father’s House will host a trunk-or-treat from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday outside the church, 18358 U.S. Highway 69 in Albert Lea.

3. Business trick-or-treat

Participating downtown Wells businesses will hand out treats for trick-or-treating from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. Signs will be in the windows of participating businesses, and those attending are asked to practice social distancing guidelines and to follow directional arrows on the sidewalks.

4. Halloween event

Hy-Vee will host a Halloween event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday outside the store, 2708 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea. Socially distant family friendly activities are planned, as are free giveaways.

5. Harmony Haunted Hayride

Harmony Park in Clarks Grove will host its last weekend of haunted hayrides this week, where guests will be able to “travel by tractor and hay wagon through 30 terrifying acres of spooky burr oaks,” according to the event’s Facebook page. The first rides start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and the last rides leave at 9:45 p.m. Friday and 10:45 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

Wagons will be spaced out for safety and will run continuously as needed. The cost is $15 per person — cash only — and tickets can only be purchased at the gate; no online sales will be conducted. Same-night second rides can be purchased for $8. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be enforced, and waivers will be required with admission.

Smokin’ Bros BBQ, a full bar, cider, hot chocolate, popcorn and bonfires will be available. There will be live music on Halloween night. There is no age limit for the event; however, it is being designed for mature audiences, according to the event’s page.