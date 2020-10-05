5 things to do this week

1. Drive-thru blessing of the pets

Trinity Lutheran Church will host a drive-thru blessing of the pets from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 501 S. Washington Ave. in Albert Lea. Driving through from Washington Avenue, those attending can bring their pets to be blessed — cats, dogs, fish, horses and more are invited, according to the event’s Facebook page. Physical distancing and masks will be required.

2. Drive-thru Oktoberfest

The St. Theodore Knights of Columbus will host a drive-thru Oktoberfest fundraising event this weekend. Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday and going until about 7:30 p.m., those entering the east parking lot of St. Theodore Catholic Church/School off of Fountain Street will be served brats, hotdogs, chips, pop and water for a free will offering. Kettle corn will be available for $5 a bag until gone. All proceeds will go toward St. Theodore Catholic School’s new playground equipment.

3. Make-and-take wooden sign

Craftology and Junktion Market will host a make-and-take wooden sign class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Northbridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea. For $35 class attendees will stain and paint a 12-by-12-inch wooden sign using a stencil. The class is for ages 12 and older, and will be across from Kay Nails and next to Gypsy K Consignment. Registration, design choice and payment by Friday are required, and can be done by contacting Craftology at 507-383-9265 or Junktion Market at 507-668-4069.

4. Hello pumpkin

Brookside Education Center will host a “Hello Pumpkin” event from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the school, 211 W. Richway Drive in Albert Lea. The event is for 3- to 5-year-olds and their parents. Attendees will get to “carve out a good time with fall and pumpkin-themed activities” and projects, such as playing gourd tic-tac-toe, painting and singing. The cost is $5 to attend, and preregistration at https://alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/ecfe/404/ecfe-fall-2020—2/hello-pumpkin is required.

5. Farmers markets

The Albert Lea Farmers Market continues from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the North Broadway parking lot in downtown Albert Lea, with COVID-19 guidelines in place. The Wells Area Farmers Market is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Wells Marketplace Foods, 190 Third St. NE in Wells. Both markets offer fresh produce and other items from local farmers and growers.