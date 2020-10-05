expand
Ad Spot

October 26, 2020

5 injured in crashes on interstates

By Sarah Stultz

Published 9:16 am Monday, October 26, 2020

Five people were injured Sunday in three separate crashes on snowy and icy portions of interstates 35 and 90, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

In the first crash, two people from Festus, Missouri, were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed off of Interstate 90 between Albert Lea and Hayward.

According to the State Patrol, Darrell A. Jacobson, 62, was driving a 2000 Ford F250 eastbound on I-90 when the pickup left the roadway, entered the median and rolled.

Jacobson was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

His passenger, Deborah Ann Jacobson, 55, was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

Both injuries were considered not life-threatening.

In the second crash, two people from Wisconsin were injured after a vehicle went into the median at about 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 90 in Oakland Township.

According to the State Patrol, Miguel Huerta Saavedra, 34, and Beatricz Fransisca Huerta, 21, both of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The report stated they were two of five passengers riding in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Silvano Garcia Torres, 24, also of Milwaukee.

The Tahoe was reportedly driving westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the median.

In the third crash, Shawndarius Andre Johnson, 19, of Hamel was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 35 at about 2:10 p.m. near milepost 10, according to the State Patrol.

The report stated Johnson was driving a 2015 Ford Taurus southbound on I-35 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The occupants in all three crashes were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

 

 

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

Marvel Emelia Schewe

17 cited for underage drinking, 2 for social host violations and other reports

5 injured in crashes on interstates

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

17 cited for underage drinking, 2 for social host violations and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

5 injured in crashes on interstates

News

Minnesota nursing homes in rural areas see staff shortages worsen with COVID-19

Elections & Campaigns

Biden, Trump focus on battleground states in 11th-hour pitch

Health Updates

Are neighboring states part of rural Minnesota virus growth?

Albert Lea Magazine

Building memories while making signs

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State health officials report 21 new deaths — 2 in Mower County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Albert Lea Magazine

Pumpkin spice and all things nice

Albert Lea Magazine

A lamp of their own

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea welcomes home Officer Matson

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans have already voted

Featured News

A new haunting hayride

Elections & Campaigns

Jim Hagedorn stops in Albert Lea to see construction at former Elks Lodge building

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 20-22, 2020

Gallery

Gallery: Area fall colors seen by readers

News

Operation Christmas Child collection planned

Education

Southwest standout students

News

DNR welcomes people with disabilities at WMAs

Elections & Campaigns

New resources for voters with disabilities

Education

Star class: Sibley music

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Consider factors for operating levy