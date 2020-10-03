expand
October 26, 2020

3-year-old airlifted to Rochester after Saturday hit-and-run in Austin

By Staff Reports

Published 8:43 pm Monday, October 26, 2020

AUSTIN — A three-year-old Austin boy suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Saturday.

According to Austin Police Department reports, the boy was struck at around 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of First Street and Third Avenue SW in Austin. The driver of the vehicle reportedly did not stop or check on the welfare of the child.

The child was airlifted to Rochester. The child’s current condition is unknown. 

Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV of unknown make and model. There may be damage visible on the passenger side headlight. 

The case is under investigation and the Austin Police Department is seeking information from the public. Anyone who might live in the area with a camera system is asked to check them for any video from around this time.

