expand
Ad Spot

October 30, 2020

2 Vikings, 6 Bulldogs named to Top of Iowa All-Conference teams

By Tyler Julson

Published 12:41 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

A total of eight volleyball players from Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills were named to the Top of Iowa Conference teams, including Lake Mills senior Kylie Greenfield being named Conference Player of the Year. 

Separated into two divisions, east and west, the Bulldogs had six players make a team in the west and two Vikings made a team in the east.

Highlighted by Greenfield being named the Top of Iowa West Conference Player of the Year and making the first team, the Bulldogs also landed juniors Brooke Bergo and Leah Moen on the All-Conference first team.

Sophomore Ellie Hanna and senior Makenna Hanson were named to the All-Conference second team and sophomore Ella Stene was named an honorable mention.

The Bulldogs finished 25-10 this season and lost in the regional final.

Northwood-Kensett senior Brylee Hoeppner was awarded with a second team placement in the Top of Iowa East Conference.

Fellow senior Hallie Varner was named as an honorable mention.

The Vikings finished with a 3-8 record and a 2-6 conference record. They were eliminated from postseason play after a loss to St. Ansgar in the first round of the Region 6 tournament.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Albert Lea football cancels third game this season

Vikings’ slide casts shadow over rematch with Packers

2 Vikings, 6 Bulldogs named to Top of Iowa All-Conference teams

Trump complains about Minnesota rally limits

Elections & Campaigns

Trump complains about Minnesota rally limits

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19: Minnesota reports over 3,000 new cases, 18 deaths

Cops, Courts & Fires

Doors to business damaged and other reports

Education

Glenville-Emmons 7th through 12th graders to transition to hybrid learning

Health Updates

Bracing for more bad days, broken records

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden to hold rallies Friday in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota SOS: Too late to mail ballots — but not to vote

News

Bid to recruit ex-cops as poll challengers comes under fire

Lake Mills

Bulldogs’ season comes to an end

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in Freeborn, Waseca counties

Elections & Campaigns

GOP campaigns ask that late absentee ballots be separated

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota legislative candidates make final push

Education

Alden-Conger 6th-12th graders to transition back to distance learning

News

U.S. Senate candidate Lewis out of hospital after 2-night stay

News

Vikings not declaring rebuild; DE Hunter has neck surgery

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to recognize World Stroke Day  

News

Bridge Avenue construction winding down in next few weeks

Health Updates

Walz: State plans to launch COVID-19 testing effort among young adults

Elections & Campaigns

Trump to campaign in Rochester Friday

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reaches 700 cases; another death reported in Mower County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle damaged and other reports

News

Five tips — and a bunch of ideas — to help you celebrate Halloween safely this year

News

Money pours into Minnesota legislative races