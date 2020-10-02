expand
October 5, 2020

2 more Minnesota GOP leaders test negative for coronavirus

By Associated Press

Published 2:45 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Two more prominent Minnesota Republicans who came close to President Donald Trump during his visit to Minnesota last week said Monday that they have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis both issued statements saying they got their test results back Monday.

Both were part of the committee that greeted Trump as he got off Air Force One in Minneapolis last Wednesday. Also with them was House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, who announced Saturday that he had tested negative. They’ve said that they did not shake hands with the president and remained several feet away from him.

Gazelka, the state’s top GOP elected official, said he’s following his doctor’s advice and continuing to limit his activities. He said he would get tested again later this week to confirm the results.

But Lewis, a former congressman who’s challenging Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, said he will return to the campaign trail.

Three GOP congressmen who flew with Trump on Air Force One to his rally in Duluth and back to Washington — Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn — reported Friday that they had tested negative. Lewis joined them for the flight to Duluth.

