October 29, 2020

1 arrested for drug possession and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 12:06 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020

Police arrested Tundra Ann Beck, 47, for fifth-degree possession after police received a report of a suspicious person parked at 1117 Eastgate Road at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday.

 

Mailbox damaged

A mailbox was reported damaged at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday at 75589 250th St., Clarks Grove. 

 

Thefts reported

A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday at 2016 Bridge Ave. The theft occurred sometime in the last three to four weeks, and the loss was estimated at $1,000.

Police received a report at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday of a  front license plate that was stolen off a car at 2025 Bridge Ave. 

 

Burglary reported

Police received a report at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday of a burglary at 705 Garfield Ave. The burglary was believed to have taken place around 5:30 p.m. A few items were missing and some items had been moved.

