Workforce program earns grant award

The Otto Bremer Trust has recently awarded the Southeast Service Cooperative a $40,000 grant award to support FutureFoward, a pipeline and pathways program for youth and young adults, according to a press release. FutureFoward connects employers, educators and students in experiential and work-based learning opportunities that connect classrooms to careers and life to learning. These funds will help support portal customizations and a career navigator position.

“We are extremely grateful for the financial commitment from Otto Bremer to continue our efforts in workforce development,” said SSC Executive Director Steve Sallee shared. “This work has emphasized innovation between local multi-sector public and private stakeholders, increased efficiencies to communities, and supported sustainability for long-term impact. The very generous donation of $40,000 will significantly help fund these projects.”

These funds are a continuation from a $100,000 grant SSC received last year from the Otto Bremer Trust, which was used to launch FutureForward and support the first shared career navigator position.

To learn more about FutureFoward, visit www.futurefoward.org.

Southeast Service Cooperative has operated since 1976. It is a public, nonprofit cooperative of over 100 member schools, local governments and nonprofits impacting over 82,000 students and almost 18,000 employees in 11 counties to mobilize resources and add value through collaboration. To learn more about the Southeast Service Cooperative, visit www.ssc.coop.