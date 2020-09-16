expand
September 15, 2020

WCTA virtual annual meeting set

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The annual meeting of the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association will take place virtually at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24, according to a press release.

Members may join online and watch the video or call in. For more information, visit www.wctatel.net/annual-meeting.

Financial and operating reports will be presented to members covering the last 12 months of activities, construction and operation. The results of the articles of incorporation amendments and election of directors results will be presented during the meeting. Board members whose terms expire are Curt Helland and Shanan Redinger.

The nominating committee has selected the following slate of candidates to be voted upon at the annual meeting: Helland of Emmons, Colin Wittmer of Alden, and Redinger and Jerold Magnuson, both of Hanlontown, Iowa.

WCTA Directors are Mark R. Johnson, president; Stephen Thorland, vice president; Mike Stensrud, secretary-treasurer; and Larry Foley, Helland, Dale Meinders and Redinger.

WCTA members will receive ballots and notices prior to the Sept. 24 annual meeting. A member’s only option to vote for directors is by mail. Members who return their voting ballots in the yellow return envelope by Sept. 22 are eligible for prize drawings. WCTA will give away four 50-inch 4K TVs, two Roomba robot vacuums, two Echo Show 8 HD Smart Display with Alexa, two 64 gb Apple iPad Air tablets and one home security pack.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of telecommunication services and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.

