expand
Ad Spot

September 25, 2020

WCTA holds meeting

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

WCTA’s annual meeting was held virtually Thursday to hear reports on Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association operations, according to a press release.

“I am honored to be able to serve with the dedicated board members, work with the best employees in this industry and to offer amazing service and customer service to each of our members,” said CEO Mark Thoma.

Curt Helland of Emmons and Shanan Redinger of Hanlontown were elected as directors to hold office on the WCTA board for a term of three years. Other WCTA board members are Larry Foley, Mark R. Johnson, Dale Meinders, Mike Stensrud and Steve Thorland. Members voted by mail and approved the changes to the articles of incorporation. Annually, the board reviews these articles and suggests updates to keep them from becoming outdated.

Thomas Hopperstad of Leland, Elaine Steinberg of Osage, Chad Forland of Emmons and Dennis Fredrickson of Glenville won 50-inch 4K TVs. AJ Taylor and Jackie Haverly, both of Forest City, were winners of the Roomba vacuums. Danny Swearingen of Thompson and Tayah Lande of Kensett won the Echo Show. Kylie Shackleton of Joice and Virgil Schewe of Albert Lea won Apple iPad air tablets. James Meyering of Woden won the home security pack.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of telecommunication services and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.

News

Shoreline restoration project planned at Itasca State Park

News

Know where, when to apply fall nitrogen fertilizer

News

Contingency plan released for livestock producers

News

Grant money available to livestock owners to prevent wolf attacks

Elections & Campaigns

Campaign signs to be removed from state highway rights of way

News

Farm safety and health channel launched

News

Farm, ranch stress assistance available

Education

Fall Farm to School virtual field trips announced

Education

Star class: Getting outside

News

WCTA holds meeting

Education

Principal’s Corner: Using Second Step program at Sibley

Education

Albert Lea High School standout student

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ginsburg makes history at Capitol amid replacement turmoil

Cops, Courts & Fires

COVID-19 fact-finding leads to threats against health workers in Minnesota

News

Red Cross blood donors have new opportunities

News

Hunters reminded to avoid spreading aquatic invasive species

Cops, Courts & Fires

Mayo Clinic Health System to light building in honor of Ginsburg

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 4th death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign sign stolen and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Pence, Ivanka visit salon damaged by Minneapolis unrest

Elections & Campaigns

Rematches key to control of the Minnesota Legislature

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota governor activates National Guard for Pence visit

News

Traffic delays expected as southbound I-35 concrete repairs begin near Faribault

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System president to retire