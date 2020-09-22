Waterfowl hunting begins this weekend

Minnesota’s regular waterfowl season opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, according to a press release.

The duck season structure this year is similar to recent years. The waterfowl seasons are based on a federal framework that applies to all states in the Mississippi Flyway.

Regulations for waterfowl hunting, including Canada goose, sandhill crane and other migratory bird hunting, are available wherever DNR licenses are sold and on the DNR waterfowl hunting page.