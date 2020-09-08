expand
September 7, 2020

Waseca officer moving forward with recovery despite setback

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:31 pm Monday, September 7, 2020

The Waseca police officer shot in the head while on duty in January is continuing with his recovery despite a setback last month, his wife wrote on his CaringBridge site over the weekend. 

Megan Matson said her husband, Arik, suffered two grand mal seizures and was taken to the hospital for 24 hours last month.

Arik Matson

She said she and her husband had just gotten off a video chat call together when she received a phone call from staff at the rehabilitation center notifying her of what had taken place. 

My heart sank and I went into overdrive!” she said. “Okay is there anything I can do? … I took a deep breath in and started praying. Lord please work through Arik’s body and go be by his side, look out for him, hold him, he needs you and I need you right now. We need him!”

She said her husband was placed on an anti-seizure medication that he will be on for the rest of his life, and noted that seizures are a possible side effect of traumatic brain injuries. 

Despite the setback, Arik Matson continues his rehabilitation at a facility in Omaha, Nebraska, and undergoes physical and occupational therapy daily, walking between 500 and 1,500 feet a day. 

He celebrated his 33rd birthday last month.

His shooter, Tyler Janovsky of Waseca pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer and is expected to be sentenced Nov. 6. 

