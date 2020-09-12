expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2020

Virtual walk to raise mental health awareness set

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

Since 2007 NAMIWalks Minnesota has brought thousands of people together each fall to raise awareness about mental illnesses, celebrate hope and support the efforts of National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota to provide education, support and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families, according to a press release. This year’s NAMIWalks will be a little different, but has the same aims.

The modified 2020 NAMIWalks Virtual Walk is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 and has a new format that will combine virtual socially distanced components with real life safe-distance celebrations. Nearly 800 people from all over the state have signed up to participate in the effort.

“The virtual NAMIWalk gives people a chance to show their support in a variety of ways about the importance of mental health awareness and access to good mental health care,” said NAMI Minnesota Executive Director Sue Abderholden. “It brings us together to share hope.”

Mental illnesses affect persons of any age, race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or socioeconomic status. One in five people are affected by a mental illness in any given year and the need for mental health care has never been greater, the release stated. Join with families, friends, mental health service and care providers, people living with mental illnesses and advocates to show support.

For more on how to participate, including registration or forming or joining a walk team, go to namimn.org and click on NAMIWalks or call 651-645-2948.

Arts & Culture

A talent for cartoons

Education

School administrators work to help students through recent deaths of classmates

News

County considers building for hazard waste collections

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea, Freeborn County release DUI enforcement stats

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 4-10, 2020

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic adjusts hours of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

Education

Gallery: Area districts go back to school

News

Virtual walk to raise mental health awareness set

News

Sustainable ag projects awarded

News

Minnesota launches program for families who have lost babies

Education

Star class: Kindergarten

Education

Principal’s Corner: Albert Lea students are smiling

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea cross country splits meet with Faribault

Albert Lea Tigers

A.L. swim and dive team narrowly miss second win

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northwood photographer pulls ‘Back the Blue’ volleyball poster

News

Power 96 partners with the Bruins

News

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

News

U.S. marks 9/11 anniversary at tributes shadowed by virus

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud incidents and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden plan dueling visits to Minnesota next Friday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man given 25 years for fatal West St. Paul shooting

Gophers/NCAA

U of M drops men’s track, tennis, gymnastics; cites need to cut costs, COVID-19