Virtual walk to raise mental health awareness set

Since 2007 NAMIWalks Minnesota has brought thousands of people together each fall to raise awareness about mental illnesses, celebrate hope and support the efforts of National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota to provide education, support and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families, according to a press release. This year’s NAMIWalks will be a little different, but has the same aims.

The modified 2020 NAMIWalks Virtual Walk is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 and has a new format that will combine virtual socially distanced components with real life safe-distance celebrations. Nearly 800 people from all over the state have signed up to participate in the effort.

“The virtual NAMIWalk gives people a chance to show their support in a variety of ways about the importance of mental health awareness and access to good mental health care,” said NAMI Minnesota Executive Director Sue Abderholden. “It brings us together to share hope.”

Mental illnesses affect persons of any age, race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or socioeconomic status. One in five people are affected by a mental illness in any given year and the need for mental health care has never been greater, the release stated. Join with families, friends, mental health service and care providers, people living with mental illnesses and advocates to show support.

For more on how to participate, including registration or forming or joining a walk team, go to namimn.org and click on NAMIWalks or call 651-645-2948.