September 26, 2020

Vikings rule starting CBs Hughes, Dantzler out vs. Titans

By Associated Press

Published 7:33 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

EAGAN — The struggling Minnesota Vikings defense will be further depleted this weekend, with two more starters sidelined by injuries.

Cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Cameron Dantzler (rib) were declared out on Friday for the winless Vikings when they host Tennessee on Sunday. Dantzler missed the previous game, too. Backup cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) was listed as questionable, leaving only two of the team’s top five players at that position — Holton Hill and Jeff Gladney — fully healthy for the Titans.

Two of the team’s stars on that side of the ball, defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Anthony Barr, are on injured reserve.

