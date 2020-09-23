Vehicles broken into and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday of a truck that was broken into near the intersection of 810th Street and 130th Street in Glenville. Numerous tools were reported stolen. The incident reportedly happened overnight.

Police received a report at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday of a window that was reported smashed out of a vehicle parked at the Blazing Star Trail. A purse and a cell phone were taken.

2 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Brooke Ann Hacker, 36, for second-degree and fifth-degree assault and domestic assault after receiving a report of an assault at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday at 707 E. 10th St.

Police arrested Kelly Roger Bock, 55, for domestic assault at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Frank Avenue.

Woman arrested for impaired driving, meth possession

Police arrested Haley Ann Cameron, 23, for fifth-degree methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on Garfield Avenue. The police log stated Cameron was also arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated from a controlled substance and third-degree gross misdemeanor driving under the influence child endangerment.

Picnic table, flowers damaged

Police received a report from city staff of damage to a picnic table, broken glass bottles and wrecked flowers at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Fountain St.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Kasandra Elaine Gonzales, 34, on an arrest and detain hold at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday at 1205 S. Newton Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 11:10 a.m. of a resident in Albert Lea. Someone fraudulently used a debit card through a Paypal account online and made a purchase.

Man arrested for fifth-degree possession, violation

Police arrested Jonathan Fredrick Eggers, 33, for fifth-degree possession and a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday at 1721 W. Main St.