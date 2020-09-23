expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

Vehicles broken into and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:43 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday of a truck that was broken into near the intersection of 810th Street and 130th Street in Glenville. Numerous tools were reported stolen. The incident reportedly happened overnight.

Police received a report at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday of a window that was reported smashed out of a vehicle parked at the Blazing Star Trail. A purse and a cell phone were taken. 

 

2 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Brooke Ann Hacker, 36, for second-degree and fifth-degree assault and domestic assault after receiving a report of an assault at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday at 707 E. 10th St. 

Police arrested Kelly Roger Bock, 55, for domestic assault at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Frank Avenue.

 

Woman arrested for impaired driving, meth possession

Police arrested Haley Ann Cameron, 23, for fifth-degree methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on Garfield Avenue. The police log stated Cameron was also arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated from a controlled substance and third-degree gross misdemeanor driving under the influence child endangerment. 

 

Picnic table, flowers damaged

Police received a report from city staff of damage to a picnic table, broken glass bottles and wrecked flowers at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Fountain St. 

 

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Kasandra Elaine Gonzales, 34, on an arrest and detain hold at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday at 1205 S. Newton Ave. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 11:10 a.m. of a resident in Albert Lea. Someone fraudulently used a debit card through a Paypal account online and made a purchase.

 

Man arrested for fifth-degree possession, violation

Police arrested Jonathan Fredrick Eggers, 33, for fifth-degree possession and a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday at 1721 W. Main St. 

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in U.S.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles broken into and other reports

Business

A modern-day general store

Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

This Week in History: Man pleads not guilty to shooting his mother

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic to offer flu vaccine appointments

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 15-17, 2020

News

Dock, lift removal important time to check for invasive species

News

SMIF awards COVID grants to small towns

News

Registration open for wolf plan virtual open houses

News

MDA grants available for crop research

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fatal OHV accidents reach highest level in over a decade

Health Updates

Minnesota’s adult obesity rate held steady in 2019

News

WFL Lodge No. 44 donates bicycles, keeps busy amid the pandemic

News

Don’t miss the show on these state forest fall color drives

News

Powell and Mnuchin voice optimism but will support more economic aid

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fight follows murder sentence in Ramsey County

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties continue to report new cases as nationwide deaths top 200,000

News

Teach children to hunt during Take a Kid Hunting Weekend

News

Waterfowl hunting begins this weekend

News

Snare breakaway devices required starting next week

News

DNR invites deer hunters to share wildlife observations this season

Health Updates

‘Unfathomable’: U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Cops, Courts & Fires

10 1/2 pounds of meth found after search of house