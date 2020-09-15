expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

U.S. issues sweeping new travel warning for China, Hong Kong

By Associated Press

Published 5:15 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020

BEIJING — The U.S. on Tuesday issued a sweeping new advisory warning against travel to mainland China and Hong Kong, citing the risk of “arbitrary detention” and “arbitrary enforcement of local laws.”

The advisory is likely to heighten tensions between the sides that have spiked since Beijing’s imposition on Hong Kong of a strict new national security law in June that has already been met with a series of U.S. punitive actions.

The statement warned U.S. citizens that China imposes “arbitrary detention and exit bans” to compel cooperation with investigations, pressure family members to return to China from abroad, influence civil disputes and “gain bargaining leverage over foreign governments.”

“U.S. citizens traveling or residing in China or Hong Kong, may be detained without access to U.S. consular services or information about their alleged crime. U.S. citizens may be subjected to prolonged interrogations and extended detention without due process of law,” the advisory said.

In Hong Kong, China “unilaterally and arbitrarily exercises police and security power,” the advisory said, adding that new legislation also covers offenses committed by non-Hong Kong residents or organizations outside of Hong Kong, possibly subjecting U.S. citizens who have publicly criticized China to a “heightened risk of arrest, detention, expulsion, or prosecution.”

When in Hong Kong, U.S. citizens are “strongly cautioned to be aware of their surroundings and avoid demonstrations,” the advisory said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing Tuesday that the U.S. should “fully respect the facts and should not engage in unwarranted political manipulation” when issuing such advisories.

“China has always protected the safety and legal rights of foreigners in China in accordance with law. China is one of the safest countries in the world,” Wang said. “Of course, foreigners in China also have an obligation to abide by Chinese laws.”

Last month, the Trump administration suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions, citing Beijing’s violation of its pledge for Hong Kong to retain broad autonomy for 50 years after the former British colony’s 1997 handover to Chinese rule.

Other Western nations have also suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong following the national security’s law’s passage.

The U.S. has also acted to end special trade and commercial privileges that Hong Kong had enjoyed and has imposed sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials, including Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam, involved in enforcing the new security law.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have hit their lowest point in decades amid simmering disputes over trade, technology, Taiwan, Tibet, the South China Sea, the coronavirus pandemic and, most recently, Hong Kong. The impact of the tensions has been felt in the tit-for-tat closures of diplomatic missions as well as visa restrictions on students and journalists.

The latest travel advisory did not offer any new warnings regarding COVID-19 in mainland China and Hong Kong, but referred travelers to earlier notices advising Americans to avoid the regions and return home from them if possible.

President Donald Trump has assigned full blame to Beijing for the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., deflecting criticism of his own handling of the pandemic that threatens his reelection.

The virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, leading to the global pandemic. Critics have accused Beijing of an initial cover-up attempt, although Trump himself has admitted to downplaying the severity of the virus as early as February.

China appears to have contained the virus within its borders, reporting no new cases of domestic infection in a month, while Hong Kong has also radically brought down its numbers of new cases.

Health Updates

Minnesota still walking the ‘edge of the cliff’

News

U.S. issues sweeping new travel warning for China, Hong Kong

Elections & Campaigns

Visits, voting punctuate big political week in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

MPR reporter quits over handling of sex misconduct reporting

Health Updates

Mayo doctors urge residents to get flu shot early

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties see new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northwood-Kensett team’s ‘Back the Blue’ posters will be sold after all

News

Floyd family launches George Floyd Memorial Foundation

News

Capitol rally targets Minnesota’s COVID-19 state of emergency

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn, Waseca counties report deaths

Health Updates

Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules

News

For visit by Packers, Vikings present crowd-free, revamped D

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New death reported in Mower County; continued spike in cases in Waseca County

Arts & Culture

A talent for cartoons

Education

School administrators work to help students through recent deaths of classmates

News

County considers building for hazardous waste collections

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea, Freeborn County release DUI enforcement stats

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 4-10, 2020

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic adjusts hours of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

Education

Gallery: Area districts go back to school

News

Virtual walk to raise mental health awareness set

News

Sustainable ag projects awarded

News

Minnesota launches program for families who have lost babies