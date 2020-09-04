expand
September 4, 2020

United South Central picks up tennis win

By Tyler Julson

Published 3:41 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

WELLS — The United South Central girls’ tennis team was looking for its first win Thursday night going up against Tri-City/Cleveland.

The Rebels dominated for five straight set victories to take down the Titans, 5-2.

In singles action, senior Delaney Weber got a 6-2, 6-1 win at the No. 2 spot,  junior Elizabeth Romano got a narrow 6-2, 7-6 win at the No. 3 spot and sophomore Kelsie Chapman got a 7-5, 6-2 win at the No. 4 slot.

The lone loss in singles play for the Rebels came at the No. 1 position, where senior Alyson Swanson nearly pulled out the win, but lost in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

In doubles action, juniors Macy and Maya Zebro won in the No.1 spot by scores of 6-4, 6-3.

The senior team of Lauren Zebro and Olivia Schwartz also won 6-4, 6-4 in the No. 2 spot.

The team of senior Hanna Olson and junior Brooklyn Yokiel were the only doubles loss, falling 7-6, 6-1 in their match at No. 3.

The Rebels climb to 1-1 on the season and will play again Tuesday when they host the Stars of Southwest Christian.

