U of M students to face curbs, curfews as they return to campus quarters

A four-step plan laid out Tuesday by U President Joan Gabel includes confining undergraduate and graduate students mostly to their residence halls or university-owned apartments for 10 days — except for work, eating or attending any in-person classes.

Students would also be prohibited from visiting off-campus businesses.

The second two-week phase offers wider access, but includes a 9 p.m. curfew for resident students. A midnight curfew will follow for two weeks after that.

A fourth step lifts the time restrictions, although masks, social distancing and other precautions will remain in place.

The policy says students who don’t comply may be subject to discipline.

The plan does not apply to students on the U’s Morris or Crookston campuses, who have already moved in, or to students who live off campus.