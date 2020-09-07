Trailer stolen and other reports

Deputies received a report at 7:01 a.m. Saturday of a construction trailer that had been stolen overnight at 17500 750th Ave.

Window smashed out

A window was reported smashed out of a vehicle at 8:04 a.m. Friday at 260 Holway St. in Alden. Change was reported stolen from the vehicle.

1 arrested for DUI

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Joseph Michael Flaherty, 50, for driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 5:04 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and Interstate 90.

Garage, van spray-painted

Albert Lea police received a report at 9:16 a.m. Friday of a garage and van that were spray-painted at 801 Marshall St.

Stolen vehicle recovered

A stolen vehicle was reported recovered at 9:37 a.m. Friday at 1600 Edgewater Drive.

Stolen vehicle reported

A vehicle was reported stolen at 9:58 a.m. Friday at 1310 Martin Road.

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 3:09 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

3 cited for marijuana

Police cited Mikell Anthony Christensen, 18, and a juvenile for a small amount of marijuana at 11:29 pm. Friday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Commercial Street.

Police cited Michael Scott Olsen, 21, for possession of over 1.5 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle after a traffic sop at 4:57 p.m. Sunday at Euclid Avenue and West Main Street.

Break-in reported

A break-in was reported at 9:25 a.m. Sunday at Bleachers, 1002 S. Broadway.

Campaign signs stolen

Political campaign signs were reported stolen at 10:36 a.m. Sunday at 941 North Shore Ave. They were believed to have been taken overnight.

Vehicle keyed

Police received a report at 9:53 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle that was reported keyed at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

Police received a report at 3:16 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run crash at 810 E. Main St.

Police received a report at 3:25 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run crash on Brent Drive.

Police received a report at 3:37 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run crash on St. Thomas Avenue.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:49 a.m. Sunday at 3751 E. Main St.