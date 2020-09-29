expand
Ad Spot

September 29, 2020

The Minnesota State Patrol reports six traffic fatalities around Minnesota over the weekend, keeping the state on track to surpass last year's total. Christine T. Nguyen/MPR News file

Traffic fatalities are rising in Minnesota, 6 deaths over weekend

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 9:28 am Tuesday, September 29, 2020

By Nina Moini and MPR News Staff

The Minnesota State Patrol reports six traffic fatalities around Minnesota over the weekend, keeping the state on track to surpass last year’s total.

Preliminary reports show 285 Minnesotans died in traffic accidents so far this year.

That’s 22 more people than this time last year.

By the end of 2019, the state recorded 364 traffic fatalities.

The State Patrol said 103 lives on average are lost on Minnesota roads from October through December.

“The number of people dying on our roads is alarming and gets scarier each day. While the statistics help us understand what is happening on our roads, each of those losses is a mother, father, brother, sister, son or daughter,” said Mike Hanson, director of the office of traffic safety for the state’s public safety department. “The choices you make could change the life of the person next to you on the road and the people they are important to.”

Hanson said drivers should be mindful of your speed, drive without any distractions, buckle up, and “never, ever drive impaired.”

The State Patrol said deaths among motorcyclists are rising at concerning levels, and most of the deaths this year were from incidents related to speeding or alcohol.

Out of the 285 deaths reported this year, 54 are motorcyclists, compared to 39 deaths at this point in 2019.

The majority of fatal motorcycle crashes this season involved only the motorcycle,” said Bill Shaffer, the state’s motorcycle safety program coordinator. “In crashes involving another vehicle, failure to yield the motorcycle’s right of way continues to be the leading contributing factor every year. These serious and deadly crashes are preventable.”

News

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak; Vikings suspend activity

Education

School board questions increased MSHSL fees for districts

Cops, Courts & Fires

Campaign signs stolen and other reports

News

Traffic fatalities are rising in Minnesota, 6 deaths over weekend

News

Minnesota Poll: Walz approval has slipped, but still strong

News

Council approves preliminary 7.94% overall levy increase

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Total COVID-19 tests in state pass 2 million; new cases reported in area

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested after search yields 3/4 pound of meth

Elections & Campaigns

1st District candidates Hagedorn, Feehan face off in debate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcycle reported stolen and other reports

News

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in U.S. income taxes in 2016, 2017

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Poll: Most think Senate should wait on Supreme Court confirmation

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota Poll: Biden holds on to lead over Trump

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump taps ’eminently qualified’ Barrett for Supreme Court

Health Updates

Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 2,000

Elections & Campaigns

Trump to return to Minnesota for Duluth rally on Wednesday

Education

Food pantries at Riverland campuses aim to alleviate food insecurity for students

Albert Lea Tigers

‘We’re ready to get after it’

Arts & Culture

Art created during pandemic to be on display at Freeborn County Arts Initiative

Cops, Courts & Fires

Celebrating the new fire station

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 22-24, 2020

News

Shoreline restoration project planned at Itasca State Park

News

Know where, when to apply fall nitrogen fertilizer