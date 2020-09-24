Traffic delays expected as southbound I-35 concrete repairs begin near Faribault

Southbound Interstate 35 motorists north of Faribault are likely to experience traffic delays that began Thursday when concrete pavement repairs started on the highway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The concrete pavement repairs require closing one lane of traffic in the southbound lanes approximately 4 miles north of Faribault, so crews can replace the damaged concrete panels and failed joints in the lane. The project is expected to be completed in October.

Average daily traffic volumes in the work zone of I-35 are 33,500 vehicles. Traffic delays and backups are likely especially during key commuting hours in the mornings, afternoons and weekend.

Additional concrete pavement repair work is planned elsewhere in the region later in September:

Westbound Interstate 90 from Stewartville to Austin starts Tuesday.

Highway 56 from West Concord to Highway 14 starts Wednesday. Traffic will detour during the work. The route is east from West Concord on Dodge County Road 24 to Dodge County Road 7 south to Dodge Center.

Motorists can plan in advance to leave earlier for their destinations or seek alternate routes to avoid potential traffic delays. Monitor real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota through MnDOT’s traffic and road conditions map at www.511mn.org, call 511 or log on to www.mndot.gov.

Motorists will be alerted to the work in advance. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.