September 30, 2020

Tigers notch first win of the season, follow up with second

By Tyler Julson

Published 9:52 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

After a dominating 7-1 win against Austin Saturday afternoon, the Albert Lea girls’ soccer team traveled to Faribault Tuesday night looking for its second consecutive victory.

The Tigers got their win in the form of a 6-0 blowout win over the winless Falcons.

Albert Lea took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break and scored four more goals in the second half to ground the Falcons.

Scoring for the Tigers were sophomores Kendall Kenis and Morgan Luhring, senior Laura Flaherty, and juniors Abby Chalmers and Lucy Stay. Kenis scored twice for the Tigers.

Kenis was also responsible for two goals in the game against Austin.

Albert Lea dominated in the shots on goal stat category, recording 32 to Faribault’s seven.

The Tigers move to 2-3-1 with their two-game win streak and will play again Friday when they hit the road again to take on the 6-0-2 Panthers of Rochester Century.

After the two dominating wins, the Tigers have now outscored their opponents 17-12 overall this season.

Pending the possible rescheduling of the Owatonna and Mankato West matches, Albert Lea has a minimum of three games left on the schedule with a possible two added on. Their next and possibly final home game is scheduled for Oct. 6, when they take on the Rockets of John Marshall.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

