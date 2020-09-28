expand
Ad Spot

September 28, 2020

Albert Lea senior Shelby Hanson fires off a serve Saturday morning against her Austin opponent in the No. 1 singles match. Hanson dropped the match 6-2, 6-4. - Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Tigers drop match to Packers 6-1 

By Tyler Julson

Published 11:54 am Monday, September 28, 2020

After a week away from the court, the Albert Lea girls’ tennis team hosted Austin Saturday morning hoping to get on the winning path. 

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Packers came in with a fury winning the meet 6-1, including two matches that went to three sets. 

Freshman Rachel Doppelhammer was the lone Tiger to pick up a win at the meet. It was Doppelhammer’s first singles win of the season, coming away with a 6-3, 6-4 victory in the No. 4 singles match. 

In other singles action, senior Shelby Hanson continued at the No. 1 singles spot, but came up on the losing side of the battle 6-2, 6-4. Fellow senior Dominica Eckstrom also came up short, however, she did take her No. 2 singles opponent to a third set. After winning the first set 7-5, Eckstrom dropped the final two sets 6-2, 6-3. 

Sophomore Alyssa Jensen got her first action as a singles competitor on the varsity squad. In the No. 4 singles match, Jensen also went to three sets but ultimately lost the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. 

In doubles play, the team of freshmen Lilly Hyke and Ashlyn Brevan at the No. 3 spot were the closest Tigers to getting a win. The duo lost their match 7-5, 6-2. 

Senior Hannah Conn and junior Stephanie Vogt lost in the No. 1 doubles match 6-2, 6-2, and the sophomore team of Hannah Willner and Marissa Hanson lost the No. 2 doubles match 6-1, 6-2. 

The Tigers fall to 0-8 as a team this season and have just two meets remaining in the regular season. They hit the road Tuesday night to take on the Panthers of Rochester Century before they close out the season at home against the Rockets of Rochester John Marshall Thursday afternoon. 

 

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Total COVID-19 tests in state pass 2 million; new cases reported in area

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested after search yields 3/4 pound of meth

Elections & Campaigns

1st District candidates Hagedorn, Feehan face off in debate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcycle reported stolen and other reports

News

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in U.S. income taxes in 2016, 2017

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Poll: Most think Senate should wait on Supreme Court confirmation

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota Poll: Biden holds on to lead over Trump

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump taps ’eminently qualified’ Barrett for Supreme Court

Health Updates

Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 2,000

Elections & Campaigns

Trump to return to Minnesota for Duluth rally on Wednesday

Education

Food pantries at Riverland campuses aim to alleviate food insecurity for students

Albert Lea Tigers

‘We’re ready to get after it’

Arts & Culture

Art created during pandemic to be on display at Freeborn County Arts Initiative

Cops, Courts & Fires

Celebrating the new fire station

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 22-24, 2020

News

Shoreline restoration project planned at Itasca State Park

News

Know where, when to apply fall nitrogen fertilizer

News

Contingency plan released for livestock producers

News

Grant money available to livestock owners to prevent wolf attacks

Elections & Campaigns

Campaign signs to be removed from state highway rights of way

News

Farm safety and health channel launched

News

Farm, ranch stress assistance available

Education

Fall Farm to School virtual field trips announced