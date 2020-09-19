expand
September 18, 2020

Thorne Crest to offer lecture series online

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

In an effort to combat social isolation and engage area seniors, Thorne Crest Senior Living Community is partnering with retired Riverland Community College administrator and local historian Gary Schindler to provide a monthly historical lecture series, beginning Sept. 25 and running through Nov. 20, according to a press release.

Schindler will be presenting the following historical topics:

“Songs from ‘Your Hit Parade’ in World War II”: Listeners will hear the original hit songs from performers from 1941 through 1945, as determined by the producers of “Your Hit Parade.”

“The Big Bands from Freeborn County to the United States – 1937 to 1945”: This review of the big band era will examine bands that played through southern Minnesota and then focus on the leaders, bands and tunes that dominated popular music in the late 1930s through the end of World War II.

“Drama in the Kennedy Limousine – November 22, 1963”: As the nation approaches the 57th anniversary of the assassination of President John Kennedy, this lecture will examine the reaction of the people in the president’s limousine; what they said and what they saw over the course of the 11 seconds that changed history forever, the release stated.

Participants will be able to watch the lectures live, online or call-in to listen to the presentations. Visit www.ThorneCrest.net or call  507-373-2311 for more information.

