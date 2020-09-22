Teach children to hunt during Take a Kid Hunting Weekend

Getting youth outdoors in pursuit of squirrels, rabbits and other small game is the focus of Take a Kid Hunting Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, according to a press release. During the weekend, adult Minnesota residents accompanied by a youth younger than age 16 may hunt small game without a license, although they must comply with open seasons, limits and other regulations.

Hunting small game is a great way to introduce children to hunting, the release stated. Children learn how to search for game sign, properly handle firearms and access hunting land—all without too much time sitting still and being quiet.

Anyone who wants to learn how to hunt can find helpful how-to guides on the DNR website. For more information on small game hunting and hunting regulations, visit the small game hunting page.