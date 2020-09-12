expand
September 11, 2020

Sustainable ag projects awarded

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has released the 2020 edition of its Greenbook publication, featuring agricultural growth, research and innovation sustainable agriculture demonstration grant projects from the last three years, according to a press release.

Projects explore sustainable agriculture practices and systems that could make farming more profitable, resource efficient and personally satisfying. The program has granted more than $4.3 million to Minnesota farmers over its 30-year history.

“The projects presented here are great examples of the innovative ideas Minnesota farmers and researchers are exploring and testing to make farming in Minnesota more productive and sustainable, and I’ve been a long-time supporter of them,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.

All projects take place on Minnesota farms and are summarized in the annual Greenbook, now available at www.mda.state.mn.us/greenbook or by contacting Alison Fish at alison.fish@state.mn.us.

The MDA has also awarded new SustAg grants totaling $160,144 to eight farmers and researchers across Minnesota. Summaries of the projects are included in the new Greenbook. Future editions of the Greenbook will feature results from their projects.

Projects, which last two to three years, are located in all regions of the state and involve several innovative topics that include cover cropping, soil fertility, fruits and vegetables, alternative markets or specialty crops, livestock and energy. 

The SustAg program is part of the agricultural growth, research and innovation program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

Farmers and Minnesota nonprofit and educational organizations are encouraged to apply for the current round of SustAg grants by 4 p.m. Dec. 10. For more information and to apply, visit www.mda.state.mn.us/sustagdemogrant.

