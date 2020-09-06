expand
September 6, 2020

Image courtesy National Weather Service

Storms could produce large hail

By Staff Reports

Published 7:32 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020

The National Weather Service is forecasting thunderstorms tonight that could be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.

The weather agency states the greatest risk of severe weather is anticipated to be along the Minnesota River Valley from west central into south central Minnesota. In areas where the threat is largest, hailstones could be larger than 2 inches in diameter.

The weather agency lists Albert Lea as being on the edge of being in slight risk and enhanced risk.

Localized heavy rainfall is also possible. Tornadoes are unlikely.

Albert Lea is forecasted to receive over 1.3 inches of rain.

