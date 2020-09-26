Star class: Getting outside

As schools have had to rethink how to safely educate students this year based on the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education guidelines, each teacher has had to get creative within their space, according to a press release. Hawthorne Elementary School teacher Maggie Jones has been able to find creative and engaging ways in following the guidelines by bringing her classes outside as much as possible. This has allowed her students to continue with as close to “normal” lessons and experiences as possible while allowing students to enjoy being outside, the release stated. - Provided