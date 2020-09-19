Southwest standout student

Carlito Wilder

Age: 12

Parents: Jeff Wilder and Roxanne Armstrong

Where are you from?

Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend?

Sibley

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mr. Egner because he is fun and has a bunch of surprises for me. Mr. Egner makes learning fun.

Favorite book/author: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: In sixth grade I did robotics and in elementary I helped my teachers by grabbing materials from other classes.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?

If you do well in school you might accomplish your dreams.