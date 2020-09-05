expand
September 5, 2020

Southwest Middle School student Brodie Rassler is this week's standout student. - Provided

Southwest Middle School standout student

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

Brodie Rassler

Age: 12

Parents: Jessica and Larry

Where are you from?

Albert Lea.

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend?

Sibley.

Favorite teacher of all time and why?

My favorite teacher of all time was Ms. Grundstrom because she was really nice.

Favorite book/author:

My favorite book series is”Harry Potter.”

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:

I play baseball, basketball and football.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?

Always work hard and never give up.

Quote from teacher:

“Brodie Rassler is a student who embodies what we mean at Southwest when we talk to students about living ‘Above the Line.’ As a student, Brodie works to be an influential member of each of his classes. He seeks out opportunities to include others, especially those who are not his typical friends, and brings a sense of fun and hard work to his work. He is conscientious about meeting his responsibilities in class and outside the classroom. Brodie is a student who has met the challenges of last spring and this fall with a positive attitude.” — Starr Kloskin

