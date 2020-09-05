expand
September 5, 2020

Sons of Norway plan meeting

Sons of Norway will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, according to a press release. Doors will open at 6 p.m.  Due to the construction, those attending can enter on Bridge Avenue from the north. Those with questions or concerns can call the museum at 507-373-8003 for directions.

It will be the group’s annual memorial service remembering deceased members of this past year, including Orren Olson, Clifford Otterson, Dorothy Bjerke, Norine Jensen, Stanley Stadheim, Colleen Larson and Roger C. Nelson.

