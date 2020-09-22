expand
September 22, 2020

Snare breakaway devices required starting next week

By Submitted

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Trappers who use snares need to know about a regulation change that is about to go into effect, according to a press release.

Beginning Oct. 1, snares capable of taking a wild animal must include a breakaway device that causes the snare loop to disassemble at 350 pounds of pull as measured by a static load test. This applies to all snares, except those set under the ice. Devices that cause the snare loop to disassemble at less than 350 pounds also meet this requirement.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made this regulation change to prevent the accidental capture of large mammals while continuing to allow the use of snares statewide. Breakaway devices allow large, non-target mammals such as moose, elk, wolves, bears and adult deer to escape when the snare disassembles under high tension. Smaller target animals, such as coyotes, bobcats and foxes, are not able to break the snare by pulling.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources began discussing this regulation change with state trapping groups and others in 2018. Public input taken by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources online in April 2019 showed strong support for the restrictions, with 58% of respondents supporting the change, 16% opposing it and 26% having no opinion, out of 2,147 responses. More information about breakaway devices is available on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.

