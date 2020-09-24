expand
September 24, 2020

Several hundred demonstrate in St. Paul for Breonna Taylor

By Associated Press

Published 8:59 am Thursday, September 24, 2020

ST. PAUL — Several hundred demonstrators rallied late Wednesday at the state Capitol in St. Paul before marching onto an interstate to protest a grand jury’s decision not to indict Louisville, Kentucky police officers in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Protesters denounced what they said was a criminal justice system that has failed to hold the officers accountable for Taylor’s death. Taylor, a Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation in March.

Minneapolis NAACP president Leslie Redmond said she and dozens of others who were arrested in July as they protested outside the Louisville home of Kentucky’s attorney general received harsher treatment under the law than the officers who killed Taylor, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

“I have a court date and the cops who killed Breonna Taylor don’t,” Redmond said.

The marchers walked onto I-94 about 8 p.m., shutting down the eastbound lanes of the freeway. State troopers later forced them off the interstate and the crowd marched back to the Capitol before dispersing about an hour later.

Taylor was among several Black Americans to die in recent months at the hands of police, including George Floyd in Minneapolis who died after he was pinned handcuffed on the ground by a white police officer who held a knee to his neck.

The deaths sparked a wave of demonstrations across the country this summer.

