Scarlets down Tigers, 6-1

The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team is still searching for its first win after hosting a tough Mankato West team Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers managed to get one doubles win against the Scarlets, but ultimately fell 6-1.

The sophomore duo of Alyssa Jensen and Marissa Hanson picked up the only win for the Tigers, taking their opponents to three sets in the No. 2 doubles match. Jensen and Hanson won the match 6-1, 4-6, 10-3. Hanson is currently the only Tiger with an above .500 record at 4-3 this season.

Sophomore Hannah Willner and eighth grader Bree Weilage came close to a win at the No. 3 doubles match, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Senior Hannah Conn and junior Steph Vogt lost in the No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-1.

In singles action, eighth grader Nevaeh Wacholz saw her first varsity time, playing at the No. 4 singles match. She dropped the match 6-4, 6-2. However, she was the closest Tiger to a win in singles matches.

Senior Shelby Hanson moved into the No. 1 singles spot for the first time this season and came up short 6-0, 6-1.

Fellow senior Dominica Eckstrom fell in the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-2 and freshman Rachel Doppelhammer lost the No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-1.

The Tigers fall to 0-7 on the season. Their next scheduled meet was slated for Thursday, when they were set to host the Packers of Austin. However, due to Albert Lea beginning distance learning, that meet has been postponed.

It is unclear at this time if the meet will be rescheduled or when the Tigers will be able to resume games and practices.