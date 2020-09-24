expand
September 24, 2020

Samantha Jean Adler

Samantha Jean Adler, know as Sammi by her family and friends passed away on the morning of her 29th birthday due to trauma after a seizure. 09/21/1991–09/21/2020

It seems fitting that she received her heavenly wings on her birthday. I always told people that God sent me an angel to live with me on Earth, and he did. Along with seizures, Sammi had a complex medical history. Together we traveled thru the maze of doctor visits over her lifetime. At the age of 2, she lost her ability to talk – while she had a few words, my most precious one will always be “Mum”. Sammi learned to communicate thru hugs. If you ever experienced a “Sammi Hug” you were blessed. She would hug with true love, just felt peace with the embrace of another. She was taught to sign “hug” first by crossing her hands and touching opposite shoulders. In her own way she learned how to yell “hug” by forcefully crossing her arms to sign hug in true Sammi fashion.

Along with her hugs, Sammi was known for her infectious laugh and beautiful smile. Her love of horses and cows. For over 12 years she was a rider with different horse therapy groups and sat in the saddle so tall and proud. She would be happy to point out each and every barn as you drove thru the countryside. A small plastic horse (or cow) could always be found in her tiny hands.

Sammi was raised not only by myself, but by a “village” – I had so much support in raising Sammi. Her siblings, Nicole and Trent were instrumental in helping me with their sister. While we were forced into a “medical” world – it was really Sammi that was the teacher. She taught us patience, empathy, unconditional love, how to look at the world with awe and wonder. My parents, Don & Eleanor Sorensen and brother Brett were my rock during the early years of Sammi being diagnosed and continue to be to this day. I am thankful for all the Personal Care Attendants and Camp Counselors that gave Sammi love & allowed me to breathe. An incredible team of medical doctors supported Samantha along her journey. For all the support, I am forever grateful.

I have decided to donate Sammi’s organs so her passing has meaning.

She is survived by her mother Brenda Sorensen (partner James “Jay” Nelson) of Albert Lea, MN; her siblings: Nicole (Jacob) Simertz, Cannon Falls, MN and Trenton Adler, Hastings, MN; her maternal grandparents; Donald and Eleanor Sorensen, Albert Lea, MN and her uncle Brett Sorensen (Terri High), Bel Air, Maryland; nephew Hunter Simertz and Niece Riley Simertz both of Cannon Falls, MN; cousins Ryan (Rachel) Sorensen, Los Angeles, CA and Kyle (Amanda) Sorensen, Greenbelt, MD. She is also survived by her father James Adler, Hugo, MN, half-sister Jamie (Scott) Gregory, Brooklyn Center, MN; paternal grandparents John Adler, St. Francis, MN and paternal grandmother June Brune, Wyoming, MN and Aunt Sandra Schultz ,Andover, MN, along with cousins Jay Magnon , St. Francis, MN and Lindsey Christenson, St. Francis, MN

She is preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents: Howard and Bernice (Monson) Thompson, and Magnus and Elizabeth (Aase) Sorensen both of Albert Lea.

In lieu of flowers or donations we ask you continue Sammi’s legacy. Share a hug with a family, friend, even stranger. This world needs more “Sammi Hugs”, today, tomorrow and always.

Fly High my Angel — Fly High.

